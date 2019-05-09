Next Ghost Recon Game Accidentally Leaked via Ubisoft Germany

Information Leaked Ahead of Announcement

Ubisoft is supposed to announce their next Ghost Recon game tonight, May 9th. However, the pre-order page for the game’s Wolves Collector’s Edition went online briefly by mistake. Giving fans information that they are not supposed to know yet via the German Ubisoft store.

The next game is called “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint” and it will be a story-driven 4 player experience against Cole D. Walker. He is of course, the antagonist revealed recently in Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon Wildlands portrayed by Jon Bernthal.

He is easily recognizable due to having prorayed Marvel‘s The Punisher in the recent Netflix series. Taking on the role of Walker is not much of a stretch. Although now he is on the other side as a villain.

The Wolves Collector’s Edition version variant includes a 24cm figure of Walker. It also has a map, Year 1 pass, custom artwork and the contents of the Ultimate pack. This includes extra missions, vehicles, cosmetics and all pre-order unlocks. Getting the Deluxe Edition also lets gamers play 3-days ahead of the official launch date.

When is the Official Ubisoft Announcement Taking Place?

Ubisoft will livestream the announcement on the Ghost Recon Twitch channel and on their website at 11:30 AM PDT/7:30 PM BST.

When is Ghost Recon Breakpoint Launching?

The game is launching on October 2019. So it is still a few months away.