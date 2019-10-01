Next Windows 10 Update To Feature “Favoured Core” Awareness

Given the recent problems that Microsoft has seen with their Windows 10 updates, you might be forgiven for not being too excited about the next one. As per the remit since the launch of their latest operating system, however, later this year we will see another ‘major’ update planned. Namely, 2H19.

In terms of what it will specifically offer, that is still a little unclear at present. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, one feature that is to be added might find a way to improve your overall system performance. How? Well, by identifying which core on your processor performs the best!

Windows 10 2H19 Update To Include “Favoured Core” Awareness

Being referred to as having “favoured core” awareness, the new update will attempt to identify which core on your processor gives the fastest performance. From there, in single-core functions, it will attempt, wherever possible, to ensure that this one gets the ‘preferential treatment’.

Although only maximising (or more specifically, optimising) the potential performance of your processor, the good news is that this update may find a way to make your system run a little quicker.

This is, incidentally, a feature that has always existed within Windows 10. The operating system has always (sort of) been aware of which core performs the best. The update, however, will be the first attempt to ‘unlock’ the potential performance boost from it.

Which Processors Will This Work On?

As you might expect, there are certain remits in which this update will work. In terms of a ‘minimum specification’ processor, it will require either an Intel processor featuring Turbo Boost Max 3.0 or any AMD Ryzen CPU.

As you might expect, the performance boosts will likely not be that substantial. This update, however, could essentially find a way to make your PC run better with no expense to yourself. You can’t argue with that really. Well, just as long as this update actually works without causing more problems than it solves!

What do you think? Do you think this feature will result in significantly better performances? What processor do you have in your system? – Let us know in the comments!