Nintendo Denies Switch ‘Exchange Deal’ as a Hoax

With the release of the updated Nintendo Switch console, we have seen significant improvements in the battery life which now offers improvements of up to 60-70%. Given the portable aspect of the system, this is clearly a pretty solid improvement. It would, however, have been more than a little annoying had you literally just purchased one of the (now older) models.

Earlier this month though, there were (seemingly confirmed) rumours that Nintendo was offering an ‘exchange’ service for any system purchased after July 17th. In other words, you would be able to make a ‘free upgrade’ to the new version. In a report via the BBC, however, Nintendo has now confirmed that this was entirely untrue.

Nintendo Denies Switch ‘Exchange’ Service

We would freely admit that at the time, the ‘exchange’ program did seem to be entirely legitimate. With Nintendo now confirming this as fake, however, all we can say is that it was clearly a well-orchestrated hoax. One that a lot of people (including ourselves) seemed to believe it to be true.

The fact of the matter is, however, that regardless of when you bought your Switch console, be it last month or yesterday, if it’s not the newer version you will not be able to exchange it for the new and improved one! Sorry guys!

What Do We Think?

This will undoubtedly be disappointing for many recent purchasers of the Nintendo Switch. Looking back on it in retrospect, the offer was perhaps too good to be true. Given that the only main improvement is, however, the battery lifespan, if you did miss out on this latest version, you haven’t, in the grand scheme of things, missed out on too much!

What do you think? Did you recently buy a Nintendo Switch? Disappointed that this promotion turned out to be fake? – Let us know in the comments!