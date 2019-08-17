Recent Switch Owners may be able to Upgrade to the New Model

Nintendo has seen a lot of success following the release of their Switch console in early 2017. Since late last year, however, there have been rumours that a newer updated version was on the cards. It isn’t, after all, unusual to see different models of (essentially) the same console hit the market offering new features. The PS4, for example, has around 3-4 different iterations.

Given how Nintendo recently confirmed that new updates were finally on the way, however, you may be feeling a little buyers remorse if you literally just purchased one. Well, the good news is that in a report via Engadget, Nintendo is offering certain customers the opportunity to make a free update to their console!

Nintendo To Offer Free Switch Update

With the upcoming model release featuring an extended battery life (amongst a few other tweaks), there clearly would’ve been some benefits in waiting for the new updated model to get your Switch console. If you did, however, recently buy one, you might at this stage be feeling a little gutted that you missed out.

Fortunately, Nintendo is offering a solution to this problem. As you might expect, however, there are a few requirements that you will need to meet.

What Do You Need To Qualify For the Upgrade?

Well, firstly (as you might expect) it’s a case of when you purchased your Switch. Nintendo has said that only purchases made after July 17th (2019) will qualify for the free update. In addition, at least at the time of writing, the promotion is only available to consumers in America and Canada.

If you do, however, meet both these requirements, you are advised to contact Nintendo customer support who will help get your application for the free upgrade underway!

What do you think? Are you impressed that Nintendo is offering this? Have you recently purchased a Switch? – Let us know in the comments!