Updated Nintendo Switch Model Doubles Battery Lifespan

Since its launch a little over 2 years ago, the Nintendo Switch has proven to be hugely popular with consumers. So popular, in fact, that a recent sales survey found that it was likely set to beat the Xbox One in terms of sales within the next 12 months.

As has long been rumoured, however, Nintendo is planning to release some updated versions of the console before the end of the year. Rather than improving the hardware specifically, however, they are looking to update it to make it smaller, lighter and better on battery.

Well, in a video posted on YouTube, a user who managed to get hold of one of the ‘improved’ models decided to put the battery to test. So how did it do? Well, amazingly, it massively outperforms the original system by around 50%!

New Nintendo Switch Massively Improves Battery Lifespan

Playing Zelda Breath of the Wild at full volume and brightness etc. (in other words, making it run as optimally as possible) the test found that the new Switch console could run for 5 hours and 36 minutes before the battery ran out of power.

This is, however, roughly double the time that can be achieved on the original console under similar circumstances. The amazing thing, however, is that Nintendo has not replaced the battery. What they have done instead is to replace some of the hardware for more energy-efficient alternatives.

What Do We Think?

I love my Nintendo Switch and would happily recommend you to get one. Put simply, Nintendo has not repeated the mistakes of the Wii-U. Quite frankly, the improvements seen in this latest version, however, are practically perfect. They address some of the flaws of the original release while not necessarily making any of us early adopters feel like we’ve missed out on something either.

With the new updates systems set to release in the next 4-8 weeks, they will undoubtedly give their sales figure another healthy boost!

What do you think? Do you own a Nintendo Switch? If not, are you planning to buy one of these updated models? – Let us know in the comments!