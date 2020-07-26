I feel awful for a lot of people at Nintendo today, because they’ve got to wake up to the news that has me smiling, but will no doubt be bloody murder for Nintendo to recover from. Nintendo got hacked a little while back, and a lot was taken. It’s the gift that keeps on giving to us gamers though, and the releases of this information just keep on coming. Yesterday, we saw a MAJOR leak of source codes and much more. Today, it’s an even bigger one.

Why should you care? Well, remember the fantastic Mario 64 PC port that was released? These source-code leaks mean developers, coders, modders and beyond can do whatever they damn well please. Now with Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, and Dr. Mario 64 leaked online, expect to see a lot of progress on those. Plus, all of the Zelda N64 games have been leaked now too.

Nintendo Source Code Leaked for Major N64 Games

Furthermore, the source code of the Nintendo 64 console is leaked too. Emulation has already been amazing for this system, but there will be undocumented features that are emulated on a best-guess basis that could be ironed out and improved.

Of course, you won’t find links, downloads, roms or any of that stuff here. Actually, it’ll be hard to find, and Nintendo will be out with a flamethrower or DCMA. However, it’s out there, and that’s that.

Whatever comes next will be full of surprises I’m sure. Nintendo lost a lot of information around Gamecube, Wii and beyond I’m sure. So much so that we expect to see 100% compatible cheaper clones of the older consoles to hit the market in the coming months.