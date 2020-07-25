Source Code Many Classic Nintendo Games Leaked Online
Peter Donnell / 4 seconds ago
Nintendo took a beating when they were hacked. Lots of ultra-secret and super detailed information was stolen. Albeit, they haven’t owned up to exactly what. To make matters worse, they were kicked when they were down because it happened twice. We know that detailed console plans were taken, enough that a factory with the tools could produce their older consoles, something we expect to see in the coming months actually.
Then Super Mario 64 source code was leaked, and what do you know, it was ported to PC pretty quickly. Now, expect to see both Nintendo emulation and further ports and mods of many more Nintendo games. Honestly, this is the motherload and modders, hackers, coders, and whatever you want to tag in are going to drool. The source codes for the following are in the wild now. Of course, we cannot link to where, but you’ll find them if you’re motivated though.
- Master ROM of Super Mario RPG
- Source code to Star Fox
- Star Fox 2 source code
- Source code to Link’s Awakening DX
- Link’s Awakening DX bug reports
- Source code to Wild Trax / Stunt Race FX
- Yoshi’s Island source code
- Source code to Mario Kart
- F-Zero source code
- Source code to TLOZ A Link to the Past
- TLOZ A Link to the Past dev stuff & bug reports
- Source code to Super Mario All-Stars (including Mario World?)
- Source code to the Wii VC Game Boy Emulator
- Some weird prototype game (“super_donkey”, from early 1993 – Yoshi’s Island style)
- Super Mario Kart prototype(s)
- “WallPaperPasswordMaker” source code
- Random test program source code
- Seven early 1990s tape backups
- Several Super Mario World 2 prototypes – “Super Mario Bros 5: Yoshi’s Island”
The flood gates are open and I can bet this isn’t the last we’ll see of what was stolen. Either way, expect some kick-ass projects and some gargantuan C&D orders in the coming weeks.