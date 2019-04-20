Nitro Concepts S300 EX Gaming Chair Review
Mike Sanders / 6 hours ago
Nitro Concepts S300 EX
The chances are that if you take your PC seriously, you’ll likely own some form of gaming chair. This is especially so if you spend a lot of time sat in front of your TV or monitor as we here at eTeknix do bringing you the latest news, reviews and videos.
So, given that you spend so much time in that position, it’s important to have a chair that is not only comfortable, but one that offers a high-level of style and sophistication. Enter the Nitro Concepts S300 EX gaming chair.
Offering supreme comfort and incredible design features, if are you looking for a new gaming chair (or perhaps an upgrade) it’s well worth checking out!
Features
- High-quality PU Leather cover with an intense colour scheme
- A comfortable & breathable cold foam upholstery
- Superior durability due to augmented material strength
- Individually adjustable ergonomics
- Adjustable 3D armrests
- Customisable backrest and rocking mechanism
- Quiet 50 mm castors for a variety of floor types
- Two comfortable cushions bundled in
- Designed for users up to 135kg
Product Description
The Nitro Concepts S300 EX Gaming Chair is setting itself apart with its new unique combination of vibrant colour designs. Combined with premium materials, gamers won’t just be able to make exercise their imaginations, they can also expect a wide range of adjustability options as well as optimum ergonomics. The Radiant White variant is coated in a durable cover which is soft, high-end and extremely breathable. In combination with the porous cold foam upholstery the S300 EX gaming chair offers a pleasant seated experience on warmer days. For every other day the deformation resistant cold foam provides a high degree of comfort even over long periods of time. . – Nitro Concepts S300 EX.