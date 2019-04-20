Nitro Concepts S300 EX Gaming Chair Review

Nitro Concepts S300 EX

The chances are that if you take your PC seriously, you’ll likely own some form of gaming chair. This is especially so if you spend a lot of time sat in front of your TV or monitor as we here at eTeknix do bringing you the latest news, reviews and videos.

So, given that you spend so much time in that position, it’s important to have a chair that is not only comfortable, but one that offers a high-level of style and sophistication. Enter the Nitro Concepts S300 EX gaming chair.

Offering supreme comfort and incredible design features, if are you looking for a new gaming chair (or perhaps an upgrade) it’s well worth checking out!

Features

High-quality PU Leather cover with an intense colour scheme

A comfortable & breathable cold foam upholstery

Superior durability due to augmented material strength

Individually adjustable ergonomics

Adjustable 3D armrests

Customisable backrest and rocking mechanism

Quiet 50 mm castors for a variety of floor types

Two comfortable cushions bundled in

Designed for users up to 135kg

Product Description