noblechairs EPIC BLACK Edition Gaming Chair Review

Introduction

There’s no shortage of gaming chairs on the market, with brands like Corsair, Cooler Master, MSI, and just about every other one having something to shout about. However, while there are a lot of generic chairs out there. Hold up, I meant to say there are A LOT OF GENERIC CHAIRS OUT THERE! There are premium chair-only brands like noblechairs pushing premium and original products. I had the original noblechairs EPIC four years ago but passed that to my kids when I got the noblechairs HERO. Not they’ve upgraded the EPIC as the new BLACK Edition, which basically takes that design but makes it more like the modern (and much improved) HERO series.

noblechairs EPIC BLACK Edition Gaming Chair

The noblechairs EPIC BLACK Edition is capable of holding up to whopping 180KG! That’s more than the MSI XXL chair that holds up to 150KG! It’s built with a steel interior structure, and a durable sprung base with breathable PU leather covering. Of course, this is a high-end chair, so you get lumbar support adjustment for the lumbar area, 4D armrests, and a base that can be height and angle adjusted too. The chair isn’t cheap at around £374.99, but noblechairs are well known to provide excellent value when it comes to features and performance and I doubt that has suddenly changed.

Features

Newly developed PU leather covering with breathable micro-pores

Infinitely adjustable lumbar support for the lower back area

New upholstered 4D Armrests adjustable in four directions

New powder-coated base made from solid aluminium

First-class rocking mechanism

Premium stainless-steel handle

New belt pass-throughs with a metallic look

Large, quiet-running 60mm castors

Dimensions

What noblechairs Had to Say

“With the arrival of the Black Edition, the noblechairs EPIC range is receiving a visual and material upgrade. The new and unique upholstery belongs to the next generation of breathable seating materials. This innovative hybrid material from Germany that consists of an ingenious blend of vinyl and polyurethane manages to offer the very best characteristics of both. The end result is an ultra-soft surface that is exceptionally durable. Additionally, the new stainless steel grips, the visually more stunning wheelbase, the improved armrests and metallic-look belt pass-throughs help round out this premium upgrade to an already high-quality gaming chair.”

Product Trailer