Noblechairs Releases Footrest Accessory With Adjustable Incline

A Must-Have Chair Accessory

While having a comfortable and functional chair is good, many forget to factor in a comfortable place for legs to rest at. Which is why Noblechairs is launching their new line of complimentary footrest. These not only provide a comfortable place for your legs to rest, it also matches the Noblechair aesthetic styling. Plus, these feature an adjustable angle and swiveling feature. Which ensures that users get the proper position and comfort their foot desires.

The angle adjusts from 0 degrees to a 57 degree tilt. Furthermore, the footrest can swivel a full 360 degrees and has a cross-leg stand for a stable base. The padding is made with cold foam with PU synthetic leather cover. While the base uses aluminium and plastic materials.

Users can choose between plain black, black/blue, black/gold, black/platinum white and black/red color options. The alternate colours are basically just the stitching colour, and the base itself is black for all models.

How Much Are These Noblechairs Footrest?

These are now available from CaseKing for 119.90€.

