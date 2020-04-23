Noctua Confirms Comet Lake-S is Compatible with LGA115x

Back in February, we first heard rumors that while Intel’s 10th-Gen Comet Lake-S platform would be transitioning to a new socket design (specifically, LGA1200) it would (perhaps surprisingly) still work with comparatively older 115X socket designed coolers.

Well, following an official post by Noctua, the high-performance cooling manufacturer has confirmed that, at least for their designs, this is definitely the case!

noctua NH-L9i chromax.black

Noctua Confirms Comet Lake-S is Compatible with 115X Coolers

In the post, Noctua has confirmed that practically all of their existing mainstream coolers will work on Intel’s Comet Lake-S platform as long as they were originally compatible with socket 115X. This is, quite frankly, fantastic news as it means that consumers looking to make the CPU upgrade may not be required to get a new cooler. In fact, if you’re already on the 115X platform, you may even simply be able to re-use your current set-up ‘as is’. Simply uninstall it and fit it to your new Comet Lake-S CPU!

In making the post, Noctua has said:

“The heatsink mounting on Intel’s new LGA1200 platform (code name Comet Lake S) is identical to all LGA115x sockets (LGA1150, LGA1151, LGA1155, LGA1156). Therefore, all Noctua CPU coolers that support LGA115x also support LGA1200 and don’t require any mounting updates. Many other cooler models that do not support LGA115x can be made compatible free of charge with the NM-i115x Upgrade-Kit.”

Noctua NH-D9 DX-3647 4U Photo view angle

What Do We Think?

We should note that Noctua has only gone as far as to confirm that this is the case with their own designs. It does, however, indicate that this will also be the situation with many of the other cooling manufacturer’s designs. The bottom line is that if your cooler says 115X on the box, it’ll likely both work and be compatible with Intel Comet Lake-S.

Despite that though, you can almost certainly still expect to see manufacturers looking to provide the market with LGA1200 specific designs. Even if they are, essentially, still 115X compatible products.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

