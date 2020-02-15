Intel Core i9-10900 Comet Lake-S CPU Images Leak Online

Unless there’s a memo somewhere I’ve missed, the Intel Comet Lake-S processor platform is not expected to arrive until March or April this year. Since when has a launch date ever gotten in the way of product images being leaked online though?

In a report via Videocardz, detailed (and up-close) images of the Intel i9-10900 CPU have leaked online. This leak, however, also includes a number of details surrounding their performance and operation.

Intel i9-10900 Processor

Being the non-K version, this should (in theory) represent the fastest model available in the 65W TPD range. There is, however, some clarification on the images and their actual performance. For example, in the images the processor states a base clock speed of 2.5GHz. The source of the leak, however, has said that the ‘true’ figure is actually around 2.8GHz.

As such, it seems possible that this was either a revised design or that Intel is planning on pushing the clock speeds a little further than planned. The short version is, we won’t know for certain until they’re launched.

Cooling Options

In a report that backs up a lot of prior rumours we have heard, while the Comet Lake S will transition to a new LGA1200 socket, it does also conform with the overall consensus that 115X coolers will be compatible with the design.

If you were going to go down this road, however, you would need to ensure that the cooler was (at least) 125w TDP compatible. Especially for the K series.

With their launch expected within the next couple of months though, more than anything, the real question is, how are these going to stack up against AMD’s 3rd-Gen Ryzen and, perhaps more so, their 4th-gen releases planned later this year.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!