Noctua NH-U14S DX-3647 (LGA3647) CPU Cooler Review

Today we continue our series of server and workstation cooler reviews with Noctua‘s largest LGA3647 CPU cooler, the NH-U14S DX-3647. The larger cooler allows for maximum performance while maintaining superb acoustics. Long gone are the days where high-powered systems need to sound like a vacuum cleaner.

Noctua NH-U14S DX-3647

Noctua started the DX series of coolers specifically for the Xeon families. The NH-U14S DX-3647 features a larger, custom-designed contact surface, fitting the Scalable processors perfectly. The cooler supports both square and narrow type LGA3647 platforms, and a TDP of up to 205W. This makes it perfect for all almost all boards.

There is one place where you might run into trouble with the NH-U14S DX-3647, and that is on dual-socket motherboards. The heatsink and fans are quite large and this can create an issue when the two sockets are too close to each other. So, make sure it fits if you’re going dual socket with your build. However, it will depend on how the sockets are oriented.

Single-CPU users have nothing to worry about with an NH-U14S heatsink. There’s also plenty of room for the memory. Where the smaller NH-U12S DX-3647 only had 5 heat pipes, the NH-U14S comes with 6.

The CPU cooler is equipped with one of Noctua’s NF-A15 140mm fans while a second can be added. Together, the heatsink and fans provide an excellent balance of performance, compatibility and quietness. All the things you look for in a CPU cooler.

The installation will be a quick and easy walk through the park as the NH-U14S DX-3647 comes with pre-applied NT-H1 thermal compound and features the SecuFirm2 mounting system. It is a little different than what you’re used to from desktop CPUs, but I really like this kind of mounting systems.

Features

You can check out the full features of this product below, but there are some points we would like to highlight. Firstly, as this is the larger alternative to Noctua’s smaller CPU coolers. Despite the size, it has great RAM clearance. It features six heat pipes, as mentioned earlier, and the enlarged contact surface.

In addition to this, the overall excellent design of the cooler itself means that getting this into your system should be no problem at all.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Noctua Had to Say

“Noctua’s DX line CPU coolers have become a default choice in premium grade quiet cooling solutions for Intel Xeon processors. The NH-U14S DX-3647 features a larger, custom-designed contact surface and supports both square and narrow type LGA3647 platforms. Based on the proven, 140mm size NH-U14S heatsink and equipped with Noctua’s award-winning, PWM controlled NF-A15 140mm fan, it combines maximum performance and superb acoustics. Topped off with the professional SecuFirm2™ mounting system and pre-applied NT-H1 thermal compound, the NH-U14S DX-3647 forms a complete premium quality package for quietly cooling LGA3647 based Xeon workstations and servers.”

Please note that the video above is for the normal NH-U14S and not the DX version. Besides the mounting system and baseplate, the two should be identical.

Packaging and Accessories

There can be no surprise when it comes to the packaging when we’re dealing with a Noctua product. We get a simple brown box with a sticker on top which holds all the goodies. The sticker has a picture of the included cooler from the front and side as well as the product name. Else, there isn’t much on the outside.

All the accessories are nicely packed inside, making sure everything arrives as it should and in one piece.

Parts and Accessories

In terms of parts, there’s everything you’ll want. We get mounting options for narrow and square LGA3467 boards, extra fan brackets for a second fan, noise dampening corners, a screw-tool, and the installation manual.