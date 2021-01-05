Not Managed to Get A Nvidia 3080? – Then Look Away Now!

With the price of Bitcoin seeing a huge spike over the last few months, and with it hitting a new $34,000 high literally just days ago, it’s not exactly surprising to see that Cryptocurrency mining is back and in a very big way! – Something that clearly will not be overly encouraging to gaming consumers who just want a new graphics card.

Well, in something to just rub a little salt into the wound, following a report via Videocardz, images of an Ethereum mining system have appeared online and, just in case you couldn’t tell, that’s 78 (yes, seventy-eight) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080’s running in it!

Obscene Nvidia 3080 Cryptocurrency Mining System!

The setup is owned by Cryptocurrency miner Simon Byrne and features 78 custom Nvidia 3080 graphics cards. With them all configured to mine Ethereum, it is estimated that even putting electricity/running costs to one side, this mining setup will still generate around $600-$800 per day which basically translates to mean that the entire system should cover its initial expenditure, believed to be around $100,000, within 4-6 months. – Put simply, everything after that point, in theory, should be pure profit!

What Do We Think?

While it’s certainly pretty amazing to behold, I daresay that the only feeling most people will take from this is that there sits 78 graphics card, from an already amazingly limited supply, that could’ve been utilized in gaming PCs. Albeit, it’s hard to deny the profit potential in large-scale Cryptocurrency mining at the moment and although Bitcoin is primarily seeing the biggest price spike, anything good for that coin usually translates into everything else.

And, if I’m being honest, if I had the money for this kind of setup, I’d probably try it out myself! Albeit, I might keep one of them aside to really kick those graphics settings up on Cyberpunk 2077.

What do you think? Pretty cool or pretty obscene? – Let us know in the comments!