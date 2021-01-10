Nvidia 30XX Mobile GPUs will Appear in January Showcase

With CES 2021 set to start tomorrow, there are clearly more than a few big technology announcements literally just on the horizon. Back in mid-December, however, Nvidia announced that on January 12th, a ‘special broadcast’ would be held to showcase some of their upcoming releases.

Now, exactly what they will reveal at the event is still something of a moderate mystery. Following the release of a brand new teaser, however, Nvidia has seemingly all but confirmed that mobile 30XX graphics cards will indeed be on the menu!

Nvidia 30XX Mobile Graphics Cards

Admittedly, this announcement isn’t entirely surprising since it’s already been well known for some time now that one of the key announcements from partners during CES 2021 would be new gaming laptop designs featuring a combination of AMD Ryzen 5000 processors and Nvidia 30XX mobile graphics cards. – With Team Green seemingly suggesting that this is going to be one of their major announcements, however, it is more than a little indicative that these new mobile GPUs are going to be exceptionally potent!

Where Can I Check It Out?

In confirming that the event will be held on January 12th at 9 am PST (5 pm GMT) we anticipate that the event will be broadcast across their social media channels including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, etc. – For more information on the actual broadcast, however, you can check out the official Nvidia website (which is currently a placeholder for where we expect another video link to be posted) by clicking here!

