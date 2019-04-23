NVIDIA Brings Mainstream Gaming to Laptops with 16-Series GPUs

NVIDIA Brings Mainstream Gaming to Laptops with 16-Series GPUs

Significant Leap from 9-Series Mainstream Mobile GPUs

Together with the launch of their desktop GTX 1650 GPU, NVIDIA is also introducing their GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1650 mobile GPUs. These are aiming for the mainstream laptop market and will be available in dozens of sub-$1000 units soon.

In fact, some manufacturers will just be slotting it into their existing gaming notebook line with refreshed offerings. Like with NVIDIA’s other mobile GPUs, these GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1650 will also be available with the full-fat or Max-Q variants.

How Well Do These NVIDIA Mainstream Laptop GPUs Perform?

The GTX 1650 with its 35W to 50W TDP will be found commonly in slimmer notebooks. It features 4GB of GDDR5 on a 128-bit memory interface and has 1024 CUDA cores. In terms of clock speeds, it will be available running between 1245 to 1560MHz, with a boost clock range of 1020 to 1395MHz.

Meanwhile, the GTX 1660 Ti has a 60 to 80W TDP and has a higher 1536 CUDA core count. It also has faster 12 Gbps 6GB GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit interface so it performs quite a bit better than the GTX 1650. Its base clock range is 1335MHz to 1590MHz, with a boost clock range of 1140 to 1455MHz.

As for how well these translate into benchmark results, NVIDIA provides the following raw numbers above. Keep in mind that each laptop can differ in performance from one another, even those using the same GPU-type. That is because of thermal factors, Max-Q design, clock speed and more.

Topics: , , , , ,

Comments

One Response to “NVIDIA Brings Mainstream Gaming to Laptops with 16-Series GPUs”
  1. Sykobee says:
    April 23, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    Are the Base and Boost clocks in the Nvidia-provided table switched?

    Also note that the mobile 1650 has all 1024 cores enabled (at a lower clock) than the desktop 1650.

    Reply

