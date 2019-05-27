NVIDIA Confirms Real-Time Ray Tracing for ‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’

With NVIDIA Adaptive Shading Support as Well

Bethesda is set to release Wolfenstein: Youngblood on July 26th. This time you will be playing as either Jess or Soph Blazkowicz, daughters of the former series protagonist BJ Blazkowicz. He is indisposed as he has been kidnapped somewhere in alternate 1980’s Paris. So your mission is to search for your father, which thankfully you are not doing alone.

This will be the first open ended co-op Wolfenstein game. In case users do not have any live person to play with, there will be an AI bot available to take their place. While that normally means both players have to buy their own copy of the game, Bethesda will be offering a “Buddy Pass” to those who buy the Deluxe Edition version ($39.99). This will allow another player to get all the benefits of the full game while paying only $10 more.

The game will also be getting some NVIDIA RTX enhancements. Specifically, NVIDIA has confirmed that the game will support real-time ray tracing. Furthermore, it will have support for Adaptive Shading to further enhance the graphics.

You can see a bit of the game in action via the latest trailer from NVIDIA to show off the new features.

Will Wolfenstein: Youngblood Support Real-Time Ray Tracing on Launch Date?

The game comes out in July 26th, although NVIDIA did not confirm when the ray-tracing features will arrive exactly.

For a limited time, gamers will receive a copy of the game with the purchase of an eligible GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 2080, 2070 or 2060 GPU-equipped graphics card, desktop PC or laptop.