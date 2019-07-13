Nvidia – DLSS Will Improve Monster Hunter World FPS by 50%

With the release of the Nvidia 20XX series of graphics cards, game developers have two new pieces of technology at their disposal via DLSS and ray tracing. Admittedly, to date, very few releases have truly looked to implement these. Largely because the industry still seems to be playing catch-up. Earlier this week, however, it was confirmed that the highly-popular Monster Hunter World would be receiving an update. One that would specifically add DLSS support.

With this claiming to significantly boost the performance of the game, initially, no figures were known (or provided). In a report via PCGamesN, however, Nvidia has confirmed that the update adding DLSS support should see users frame rates improve significantly. They have even gone as far as to say by 50%.

Nvidia DLSS Update will Improve Monster Hunter World Framerates by 50%

Now, if you haven’t played Monster Hunter World, this may not seem so important. I should note at this point, however, that it can be a very demanding game. As such, if this update can truly improve framerates by 50% then Nvidia 20XX users should shortly see some significantly huge improvements.

Nvidia has even gone as far to say that with the game in maximum graphical settings, with the high-resolution texture pack installed, 60 frames per second will be achievable. Something that, to date, has proven to be very difficult on most standing gaming systems.

What Do We Think?

While it is nice to see this technology added retrospectively, for Monster Hunter World it could make a truly significant difference to many players experience. Admittedly, we need to see it in action before we’ll just take Nvidia’s word for it. But even so, 50% is a massive number!

With the update set to be released on July 18th, I daresay those who own 20XX cards will be hugely looking forward to seeing this one!

What do you think? Have you played Monster Hunter World? Do you own a Nvidia 20XX card? If so, which model? – Let us know in the comments!