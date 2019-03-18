Nvidia GTC Live Stream – Watch Now!

Nvidia GTC

It’s that time of year again, where we get to watch Nvidia blow their own trumpet. I jest, of course, as they really do have a lot to celebrate. Hot on the heels of their recent GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti launch. Of course, not forgetting the advances made with their RTX cards!

What Now?

Well, as we said earlier this evening, we’re not entirely sure. No doubt, we’ll hear about the progress of the new launches, as well as their more advanced divisions. This will likely cover AI, Automotive, Server, and the likes.

If The Past Taught Us Anything?

It’s not uncommon for Nvidia to roll out at least a roadmap of something new at this point. They love doing it, so that’s my expectation. Pascal is history now with the new GTX cards going to 12nm. So we’re at Volta and Turing. Now all eyes are locked on fattening out the RTX range? Or hopefully, our first hint at the upcoming 7nm Ampere hardware. Right now, we know so little about that, but we do know it is coming.

Tune In

We are watching it RIGHT NOW. You can follow along here. Or, you can come back later tonight, as we’re reporting on it as it happens. Perfect reading for later, if you can’t sit through the whole thing. Stay tuned, or at least visit eTeknix in an hour and read a recap with us.