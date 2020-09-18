Nvidia Hints at a 20GB VRAM 3080 Graphics Card

With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 officially going on sale yesterday, if you have been looking to buy one, then we suspect that more of you have largely been met with disappointment as bots and scalpers decimated the early doors stock levels. If you are, however, willing to be a little more patient with these new graphics cards, then it seems you could potentially be richly rewarded.

How you ask? Well, in a report via Videocardz, Nvidia has teased the existence of an upcoming 3080 graphics card that will feature 20GB of VRAM. A memory variant that has been speculated of for quite some time now!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 – 20GB Edition?…

Following the release of an internal roadmap, various references are made throughout to a brand new SKU for the 3080 that very specifically references a “PG132 SKU 20” board design. Now, admittedly, while this might be taking two and two and coming up with five, the best speculation surrounding this yet unconfirmed release is that this will be the long-rumored 20GB VRAM version of the graphics card.

If so, while you have every right to be entirely happy with the 10GB 3080, it seems that an even more memory packed version will be hitting shelves likely before the end of this year!

Rumors Abound!

With it widely being suggested that Nvidia already has this graphics card pretty much ready to go, the assumption is that they’re waiting for AMD’s launch of their ‘Big Navi’ Radeon 6000 graphics cards. As a lot of those GPU’s are expected to come with high-memory variants, the belief is that Nvidia’s quick and easy response will simply be confirming the launch of this 20GB 3080. – With that AMD launch set for October 28th, however, we don’t have too long to go before we find out if this theory is correct!

