Nvidia Hotfix 460.97 Corrects Small But Annoying Bugs

Following the release of the latest official Nvidia driver update earlier this week (460.89 WHQL) it’s not exactly surprising that while for many the new version is working perfectly as intended, or at least about as well as expected, for others, it may be throwing up a number of new and unusual bugs. Well, with the release of Hotfix 460.97, if you have been experiencing some issues since the official update, maybe this is worth a shot to try and correct them. – Albeit, we should note that the official fixes listed here are more than a little specific.

Nvidia GeForce Hotfix 460.97

As we noted above, this hotfix does generally follow in the tradition of such updates by only looking to apply corrections to very specific issues. If you have, therefore, experienced a problem not listed below, downloading this latest version will probably not ultimately be to your benefit.

Some apps that use NVML may not detect GPU [3200758]

Stutter may be observed with some configurations in Marvel’s Avengers [3197999]

Lenovo Y740 may display corruption on waking from sleep [3178279]

Some notebooks may BSOD when waking from sleep while connected to external monitor via dock/dongle [3162411]

With HDR enabled, black levels are incorrect. [200682795]

Where Can I Get This Update?

Being a hotfix, a check of the Nvidia GeForce Experience app will not prompt you to download this latest driver version. You will, instead, have to grab and download it manually. – If you do, therefore, want to try this out, you can check out the official Nvidia Hotfix Driver 460.97 website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!