Nvidia is Reportedly Working on Two New Shield Systems

While the Nvidia Shield is an excellent system to own, it has been more than a little while since any ‘update’ was released for it. To clarify ‘update’, we’re talking about hardware here. The system today is, after all, exactly the same as it was 2-years ago. Admittedly, it’s hardly old, but you might have expected a little ‘revamp’ by this point.

Well, last month we got our first indication that Nvidia was, indeed, planning a new Shield release. One featuring an improved (and stronger) processor. In addition, it would also have Android 9.0 as the ‘out of the box’ operating system.

In a report via Android Central, however, it is now being speculated that this may form just one of two planned new releases for the Nvidia Shield system.

Nvidia May Be Working on Two New Shield Systems

So, while one of the ‘updated’ will simply be a stronger version of the existing model, what about this second one? Well, although details are still a little sketchy, it would appear that this carries the codename ‘Sif’ and will, essentially, represent a cut-down version of the original.

With both the TV Tuner and USB support expected to be removed, the best indications suggest that this might be a ‘dongle’ style system with an SD memory expansion port. While this might sound strange, there is actually a solid logic to this.

What Do We Think?

If this is true, then presumably Nvidia will be able to retail the ‘Sif’ for a significantly lower cost than their standard Shield systems. Not a bad concept if they can successfully retain most of its key features. Especially if it retails at a bit more of a ‘compulsive purchase’ price.

It could prove to be the factor that tempts people into finally getting a Shield. Even if it is a ‘cut-down’ version of the main system. We should, of course, note that this is currently around a 30/70 split of fact and speculation at this point. It will, however, be interesting to see if Nvidia does go ahead with this release.

What do you think? Do you like the idea of this ‘Sif’ system? – Let us know in the comments!