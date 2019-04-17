NVIDIA Is Teasing What Appears to Be a Dual-Screen Laptop

Is This the New NVIDIA Shield?

NVIDIA is teasing their upcoming product announcement on Twitter. This one however, is not as clear cut as previous teases.

Mostly because it looks like an extremely thin laptop. Furthermore, it appears to be a laptop with dual screens. Essentially foregoing the physical, tactile keyboard for a virtual on-screen one.

If that is the case, this is similar to Lenovo‘s dual-screen Yoga Book C930 2-in-1, which launched 8 months ago.

What Else Could It Possibly Be?

That is of course, just speculation on my part. Interestingly, MSI and ASUS ROG‘s official Twitter accounts have also been tweeting the same short clip. Which further suggests this is a gaming laptop which will be available from partners.

It could also be their next generation NVIDIA shield in semi-notebook form. Although this presents another issue with controls. Unless it will be compatible via Bluetooth with 3rd party devices.

If it is, then it begs the question of what GPU is inside. Specifically, how can NVIDIA keep this gaming product running cool enough to use. Especially when it is that thin.

What do you think? Is this a thin, dual-screen gaming device? Let us know in the comments below.