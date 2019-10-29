Nvidia Launches Their Brand New Shield TV

Since the start of this year, it’s been pretty much confirmed that Nvidia was looking to bring updates and improvements to their Shield platform. In fairness, given that the existing model was a couple of years old now, the time was about right for something new to hit the market.

Well, the good is that if you have been holding off on your purchase, then Nvidia has just confirmed the release of two brand new Shield models. Namely, the Shield TV and Shield TV Pro.

Features

Spectacular Visuals and Sound Dolby Vision transforms entertainment experiences with ultra-vivid imaging — incredible brightness, contrast, color and detail that infuse movies with refined, life-like images. It can deliver colors never seen before on a screen, with dramatic contrast, highlights that are up to 40x brighter, and blacks that are 10x darker. Dolby Atmos represents a leap forward from surround sound, transporting listeners into an extraordinary experience with moving audio that flows around them. Listeners will feel like they are inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things and music come alive with breathtaking realism.

AI in the Home SHIELD benefits from NVIDIA’s AI leadership to offer features lacking in competing devices. In addition to built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Echo connectivity, the new streamers use an AI upscaler to bring HD content to life. Trained on a deep neural network, the upscaler lets SHIELD owners watch 720p and 1080p content in beautiful 4K.

Amazing Games SHIELD boasts the widest range of gaming content on a streaming media device. With support for cloud gaming, local streaming and advanced native games. Gamers can enjoy hundreds of supported games in the GeForce NOW beta. Including many recent releases and top free-to-play games like Fortnite



What Does Nvidia Have To Say?

“These new models provide a big step up for SHIELD. Which has consistently delivered groundbreaking innovations in the living room since its introduction five years ago. They deliver unquestionably best-in-class entertainment. Supported by Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and our breakthroughs in using AI to improve video streaming playback. NVIDIA pushes the boundaries of how media and entertainment are consumed in the home. By bringing together Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with Android TV, users of the new SHIELD TV media players receive an unmatched experience that well represents our platform’s rich content and capabilities.”

How Much Does it Cost?

In terms of the design and features, these new models look to be a really solid improvement on the existing Nvidia Shield technology. Although the Pro will release a week later than the standard model (November 5th), the prices are as follows:

Shield TV – $149.99

Shield TV Pro – $199.99 (3 GB of memory and 16 GB of storage)

For more information, you can check out the official Nvidia website via the link here!

