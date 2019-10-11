Nvidia Release Their Modern Warfare PC Requirements

So earlier this week, I told you about the system requirements for Call of Duty Modern Warfare. These were from the developer and only covered the minimum and recommended hardware. They were pretty modest, and completely lacking information on high resolutions. However, Nvidia has now revealed the hardware needed for ray tracing, high frame rates, and ultra gaming. No doubt AMD will follow suit in the near future.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

While Nvidia didn’t dive into what settings they used for each configuration, they have given us a nice spectrum of hardware. What’s interesting is that the 2080 Ti doesn’t get a mentioned. Rather they suggest the RTX 2080 Super for 4K 60 FPS with Ray Tracing; I’ll wager that’s with DLSS too.

Ray Tracing

They’re saying you can hit 1080p 60 FPS Ray Tracing with an RTX 2060 too, which is honestly very promising. I’m not going to lie, these are very big promises of big performance. Of course, as I said above, they didn’t reveal what settings they used, which they really should have.

Minimum and Beyond

Fortunately, Nvidia has detailed what the minimum and recommended targets are. The minimum is shown as 1080p 30 FPS with recommended at 1080p 60 FPS. No graphics settings again, but with a GTX 670 and GTX 670 or equivalent, I’d bet low to medium.

Release Date

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be released on October 25th.