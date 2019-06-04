Nvidia Reveals the Quake 2 RTX Minimum System Requirements

Quake 2 RTX

With the release of the Nvidia 20XX series of graphics cards last year, ray tracing is without a doubt one of the biggest buzz words in the gaming industry. Despite these cards being out for quite a significant amount of time now, however, there are still very few games that actually support it.

In a surprise announcement, however, Nvidia confirmed that they were working on a new release of Quake 2 that would be RTX compatible. This was done based on the excellent initial work undertaken by the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology who found a way to get it to work in the highly-dated game.

Following the release of a steam update, however, Nvidia has now confirmed the minimum PC specifications for the game!

Minimum Requirements!

We should note that at the time of writing, only the minimum specification has been revealed. As such, in terms of the recommended or 60FPS experience we’re still in the dark.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel i3-3220 or AMD Equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2060 or higher

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: Vulkan

When Is It Out?

In terms of the release date, Nvidia revealed that quite some time ago and as such we can confirm that it will hit Steam on June 6th. Yes, just 2 days away!

How good it will be remains to be seen, but to be honest most people would probably just be happy to have an excuse to play Quake 2 again.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the release? – Let us know in the comments!