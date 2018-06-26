NVIDIA Rolls Out GeForce 398.36 Drivers for The Crew 2

New GameReady Driver Set from NVIDIA

NVIDIA is releasing a new set of GeForce drivers version 398.36. These come with WHQL certification and provide Game Ready optimizations for Ubisoft‘s The Crew 2. NVIDIA has previously issued the 397.93 GameReady driver update for the The Crew 2 beta. However, this latest version is for the full release of the game.

What Else is New in GeForce 398.36 WHQL?

Aside for the GameReady updates, 398.36 brings SLI profile support for four titles. Namely, Dark Souls Remastered, Hand of Fate 2, Need for Speed Payback, and Super Mega Baseball 2. Plus, there is now a new 3D Vision profile for Output Zero, with a ‘Good’ rating.

Several fixes are also introduced with this update. Including blue-screen crashes on Gears of War 4 when using Pascal GPUs, as well as black-screen issues from 397.93 drivers. Furthermore, this driver update finally fixes the G-Sync active issue which causes desktops to stutter. The non-HDR video playback issue should now also be resoled with installation of this driver set.

For more details, check out the full 397.64 release notes available at the GeForce website.

Where Can I Download These Drivers?

Simply head on to GeForce.com or follow this link to download the latest drivers. Users with GeForce Experience can also update the driver from within the application. Simply fire up GeForce Experience and click on the “drivers” tab