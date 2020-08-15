Nvidia RTX 3080/3090 PCB Images Leak! (Probably)

Following the recent teaser released by Nvidia, it seems pretty clear that they’re intending on revealing something pretty substantial on September 1st. Given that their 30XX graphics cards are seemingly just on the horizon, it doesn’t, therefore, take too much of a leap of the imagination to suggest that this will be the date on which they are officially launched.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that someone somewhere is pretty keen to jump the gun a little as images of the PCB (reportedly coming from the Nvidia RTX 3080/3090 – yes, they are likely sharing the same board design) have appeared online.

Nvidia 3080/3090 PCB

Now, we should note that despite the images appearing to be pretty legitimate, it’s also entirely possible that these are fake. It wouldn’t, after all, be the first time that someone had pulled an elaborate hoax over a known upcoming tech release. Particularly one that is so eagerly anticipated as this! Hence why we put ‘probably’ in the title.

Based on the images, however, as it is the PCB, there isn’t much that can be garnered from it. From what is (mostly) visible, however, they seem to suggest that it will have 12 memory modules and, in addition, will require 3 8-pin VGA connectors. So, pretty power-hungry it seems!

What Do We Think?

As noted earlier, while these images are certainly interesting, they should be taken with a grain of salt. Given that their expected launch is just over 2 weeks away, however, the timing does feel right for something like this to ‘leak’ out.

Will this be the PCB used in the design though? Well, don’t expect a specific answer for that on September 1st. You can, however, more than certainly expect Nvidia to, at the very least, confirm the launch of these new (and highly-anticipated) GPUs.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!