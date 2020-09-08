Nvidia RTX 3080 4K AotS Benchmark Leaks Online

Despite the formal launch of the Nvidia 3090, 3080, and 3070 graphics cards, while they certainly look more than a little potent, we have still yet to see any kind of solid confirmation as to how well they will manage to destroy current AAA-games. Well, not beyond the Doom Eternal video recently posted online by Nvidia. In fairness though, given that this was produced and released by Team Green themselves, although apparently very impressive, we would suggest taking it with a grain of salt! With no disrespect to them, one could hardly expect them to not want to tweak things a little to get the best results possible by (reasonably speaking) any means necessary!

If you were, however, looking for more ‘independent’ evaluations of their new GPUs, then it seems that, in a report via Videocardz, at least one ‘gaming’ benchmark from the Nvidia 3080 has leaked online!

Nvidia 3080 AotS Benchmark!

So, what do we have? Well, the result below is taken from the AotS benchmarking tool and, as you can note in the top left corner, the results posted have come from an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card.

While the source of the leak is not known, the best guess we have is that this has ‘slipped out’ via an independent reviewers testing. And before you ask, no, it wasn’t us! In terms of what you take from those results, however, it is largely up to you to make your own mind up. And that’s not, incidentally, just because we don’t want to commit to giving you our own.

What Do We Think?

In a nutshell, it has been a long time since not only us, but most tech reviewers stopped using AotS in their benchmark testing. While opinions on it do vary, and we’re certainly not knocking those who do choose to use it today, many agree that, overall, it isn’t particularly good.

As such, despite having this result, there honestly isn’t much out there to genuinely compare this to. As above, this benchmark tool isn’t used much these days and while you can perhaps look to gauge this against your own graphics card/system, in terms of a reliable conclusion or comparison, it isn’t particularly helpful! – Still… it’s an independent benchmark and if one has slipped through the net who knows, perhaps more are on the horizon!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!