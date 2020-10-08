Nvidia 3070/3080 VRAM Variants Expected this December

It’s been long speculated, and practically all but confirmed at this point, that despite the initial Nvidia 30XX graphics card launches, further releases are expected from at least the 3070 and 3080 series that would see new models brought to the market with different (higher) VRAM variants.

Well, following a report via Videocardz, while we are still pending formal confirmation, sources reportedly close to Nvidia are saying that these new GPUs will be released before the end of this year!

Nvidia 3070/3080 VRAM Variants

While we have heard various reports of the different VRAM configurations that may be made available, this latest rumor is suggesting that come December, Nvidia will be ready to formally confirm the launch of two ‘new’ designs.

Specifically, a 20GB version of the 3080 and a 16GB version of the 3070. In other words, when compared to the ‘base’ models, we can expect to see the memory doubled!

What Do We Think?

While Nvidia has often revised graphics card designs in the past to allow for more or different VRAM, it would be somewhat unusual to see some many configurations released so close to one another. The main hope that is with plenty of options available, consumers will have an excellent range to pick from and, from my own perspective, the 3070 with 16GB of VRAM certainly sounds like an excellent upper-mid option presuming the price is not too overly high compared to the 8GB version.

Let’s be honest though, with these GPUs expected this December, I think all most people want for this Christmas is for the 30XX graphics cards to just actually be in stock and available to purchase! Fingers crossed!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!