Nvidia Shares Nose Dive 15% After Revenue Adjustment

Nvidia Shares Nose Dive 15%

Yesterday, Nvidia finally admitted something that many had suspected for quite some time. Specifically that their brand new 20XX range of graphics cards was not doing anywhere near as well as the company hoped.

There are, of course, many reasons for this but most fall into the realms of speculation. What is clear is that RTX cards are not a huge hit with consumers.

In a report via GamesIndustry, however, with Nvidia confirming poor sales and adjusting their projected revenue the company has been hit hard on the stock market. So hard, in fact, that their share price has nosedived around 15% since the announcement.

Why Isn’t RTX Doing Well?

Given that this is a brand new graphics card from (arguably) the strongest performer on the market, you would’ve expected these to have done reasonably well. Regardless of sales figures, however, from an industry perspective, people just don’t seem to be getting overly excited about these. At least, not in the same way that people went crazy for the 10XX series.

Is it because they are a little too expensive? Are there still too many question marks over the true viability of ray tracing? Both are good and legitimate question and overall this might be the biggest factor in flagging sales.

Hopefully, the release of the 2060 will help turn their fortunes around. The 1060, for example, was certainly a hugely popular card. I wouldn’t, however, hold my breath over this.

What do you think? Why is the 20XX series underperforming? – Let us know in the comments!