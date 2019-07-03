Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Cards Get COLORFUL Release

COLORFUL Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Cards

COLORFUL may not necessarily be one of the first names that trip off the lips when you think of graphics card manufacturers. They have, however, been very prolific in the current Nvidia 20XX range and seem to want to up the ante a little more with the ‘Super’ range that was formally revealed yesterday.

In a report via TechPowerUp, we not only have details on the range planned for release, but also a number of images of the upcoming GPU releases.

iGame RTX 2070 SUPER VULCAN X OC

The new iGame RTX 2070 SUPER VULCAN X OC continues the legacy of the Vulcan X line of graphics cards providing the best performance possible with the Vulcan X cooler. The new iGame RTX 2070 SUPER Vulcan X OC can go up to 1905 MHz of GPU boost clock. And thanks to its improved cooling performance, allow users to take the card to further heights via OC.

The RTX 2070 SUPER VULCAN X OC also features the new LCD 2.0 display from COLORFUL. This real-time display is built right into the Vulcan X cooler. And allows users to monitor real time the status of the graphics card. The cooler itself features 7 heat pipes connected to iGame’s Vacuum Copper Plate Technics. Vacuum Copper Plate Technics is an iGame exclusive technology wherein a special combination of cooling liquid and copper powder is mixed onto a vacuum chamber providing improved cooling performance from the GPU.

iGame RTX 2070 SUPER ADVANCED OC

The iGame RTX 2070 SUPER Advanced offers a more straightforward product with a triple-fan cooler on top of the new RTX 2070 SUPER GPU. The iGame RTX 2070 SUPER Advanced has a boost clock of up to 1815 MHz. The triple 90mm fans feature a fan-stop mode allowing smart thermal management for silent performance.

iGame RTX 2060 SUPER Neptune Line OC

The new iGame RTX 2060 SUPER Neptune Lite features a 120mm-radiator AIO cooling solution on the graphics card which delivers the best performance from the GPU. With a boost clock of 1845Mhz. The iGame RTX 2060 SUPER Neptune Lite is perfect for gamers looking a for a silent but very powerful RTX 2060 SUPER graphics card.

What Do We Think?

The early indications say that the ‘Super’ cards are looking very promising. Albeit, slightly contentious on pricing. Be sure, however, to check out our ‘Super’ release guide here and our website for all upcoming ‘Super’ reviews!

What do you think? Are you impressed with COLORFUL’s designs? In addition, are you planning to make the ‘Super’ upgrade? – Let us know in the comments!