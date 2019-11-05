Nvidia Tell Us What It Really Takes to Hit 60fps in RDR2

Rejoice PC gamers! For today marks the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 on our beloved platform! Well, at 1 pm (GMT) to be more specific!

Admittedly, the release has come a little earlier than most of us were expecting, but I’m not complaining. Well, aside from the fact that I still have around 20GB to go of the 110GB download. In terms of how well the game will run, however, Rockstar did make it pretty clear that this release would provide the option for those of you with truly high-end systems to get some pretty amazing levels of performance out of this release.

Nvidia Details Their OWN Graphics Card Requirements

Although we do have the basic system requirements for the game (which you can check out here), it seems that Nvidia has decided to take this a step further. Following an update to their website, they have released their own list of which graphics cards they recommend if you plan to play this at 60 fps.

Oh, and a driver update too. One which I’m sure you’ve already been prompted to install!

So, the bottom line is that based on what Nvidia thinks, you’re going to need an Nvidia 2060 (or equivalent) to run this game in standard HD on high settings. Admittedly, this will likely translate to cards such as the 980(Ti), 1660 (Ti), 2070(Ti) and the 2080(Ti) probably also being ‘good enough’ for this level of performance.

It would’ve perhaps been ‘nicer’ of them to include older tier cards though. Then again, I suppose they want us all to buy 20XX ones, don’t they?

For those of you on anything less, however, Nvidia wants to make it pretty clear that some graphical compromises are almost certainly going to be necessary.

What Do We Think?

As above, it’s hardly been a secret that Red Dead Redemption 2 was going to have some pretty hefty PC requirements. That being said, however, the official ‘minimum’ and ‘recommended’ do seem to have been a little more ‘reserved’ than what Nvidia is indicating here. Suddenly I’m rather nervous about just how well this will run on my PC.

The bottom line, however, is that if you do own what could politely be classed as a mid-tier gaming PC (maybe 2-4 years old) Red Dead Redemption 2 will likely work just fine on it. Bear in mind, however, that compromises are almost certainly going to have to be made in the visuals.

For more information surrounding Nvidia’s thoughts on Red Dead Redemption 2’s performance, check out the link here!

What do you think? How well is your PC handling Red Dead Redemption 2? Have you had to make any compromises? – Let us know in the comments!