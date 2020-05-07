Nvidia TSMC Orders Hints at 7nm & 5nm Graphics Cards!

In just over a week’s time, we expect Nvidia to formally launch their new Ampere based 3XXX graphics cards and, with it, also confirm that they will be transitioning their GPU architecture over to a 7nm node design for the platform. In a report via TechSpot, however, this might be just the tip of the iceberg.

Following orders placed with TSMC, it has been suggested that Nvidia is already getting its 5nm designs in place for what will presumably form their next line-up of graphics card designs!

Nvidia Node Designs!

It does sound rather ridiculous that with Ampere 3XXX not yet formally confirmed we should already be discussing Nvidia’s next platform. Surprisingly though, many details (or at least speculation of them) have already been revealed.

With their next platform reportedly going under the code name ‘Hopper’ it is understood that when released, Nvidia does not plan to retain the 7nm node design from Ampere. They will instead be looking to take this to an even smaller 5nm platform.

What Do We Think?

Despite news of this 5nm order being in place, there is a key factor to note. Namely, that the ‘Hopper’ (presumably 40XX) graphics card platform is not expected to come out until at least 2023. As such, in terms of technology, we are way ahead of the curve in discussing this topic in terms of Nvidia.

Even with AMD (who have been leading the way in smaller node designs), it’s still unclear if they’ll release a 5nm design next year! As such, be excited for what the future holds, for now though, let’s get Ampere out the way!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

