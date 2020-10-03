Nvidia Gives Update on RTX 3070 Comparative Performance

/ 19 mins ago
Nvidia logo

With Nvidia recently confirming that the launch of the GeForce RTX 3070 had been officially pushed back until October 29th (likely to do with the fact that this just happens to be the day after AMD launches their Radeon 6000 graphics cards), I have to admit that I have a lot of interest in this GPU. I mean, Nvidia has already said that it should (roughly speaking) be about as good as the 2080 Ti (if not, better) while retailing for less than half the price. Put simply, that, for any consumer on a relatively restricted budget, should surely be music to the ears!

Well, following a report via Videocardz, Nvidia has now issued more clarification on the 3070’s expected comparative performance and, again, it largely seems to all be excellent news if you’re planning on getting this GPU!

nvidia 3070

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

In releasing new comparative performance figures (which you can check out in the image below) the overwhelming suggestion is that when directly compared to the 2080 Ti, in the vast majority of instances the 3070 is at least on par with it and, in many cases, actually exceeds the performance by a notable margin.

Remember as well, with the 3070 (Founders Edition) set to retail for an MSRP of around £450, this is surely going to make it a massively tempting proposition for many PC consumers looking for a substantial but affordable upgrade!

Nvidia Gives Update on RTX 3070 Comparative Performance 1

What Do We Think?

While the 3080 and 3090 has mostly stole the majority of headlines since the Nvidia 30XX range was launched, I’ve personally always been most interested in the 3070. I think it has all the potential of being not only the most successful GPU from the range, but also perhaps the best overall GPU released in recent memory.

I’m definitely looking at getting one, and I daresay many of you are too. With them set to officially kick-off on October 29th, therefore, we’ll definitely be ready to let you know just how good this GPU really is!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    AMD X570 or Intel Z390?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend