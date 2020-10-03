Nvidia Gives Update on RTX 3070 Comparative Performance

With Nvidia recently confirming that the launch of the GeForce RTX 3070 had been officially pushed back until October 29th (likely to do with the fact that this just happens to be the day after AMD launches their Radeon 6000 graphics cards), I have to admit that I have a lot of interest in this GPU. I mean, Nvidia has already said that it should (roughly speaking) be about as good as the 2080 Ti (if not, better) while retailing for less than half the price. Put simply, that, for any consumer on a relatively restricted budget, should surely be music to the ears!

Well, following a report via Videocardz, Nvidia has now issued more clarification on the 3070’s expected comparative performance and, again, it largely seems to all be excellent news if you’re planning on getting this GPU!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

In releasing new comparative performance figures (which you can check out in the image below) the overwhelming suggestion is that when directly compared to the 2080 Ti, in the vast majority of instances the 3070 is at least on par with it and, in many cases, actually exceeds the performance by a notable margin.

Remember as well, with the 3070 (Founders Edition) set to retail for an MSRP of around £450, this is surely going to make it a massively tempting proposition for many PC consumers looking for a substantial but affordable upgrade!

What Do We Think?

While the 3080 and 3090 has mostly stole the majority of headlines since the Nvidia 30XX range was launched, I’ve personally always been most interested in the 3070. I think it has all the potential of being not only the most successful GPU from the range, but also perhaps the best overall GPU released in recent memory.

I’m definitely looking at getting one, and I daresay many of you are too. With them set to officially kick-off on October 29th, therefore, we’ll definitely be ready to let you know just how good this GPU really is!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!