NZXT Announces Limited Edition Nuka-Cola Themed H700 Case

NZXT CRFT Case for Fallout Fans

NZXT is following up their PUBG limited edition chassis with a Nuka-Cola themed version. The chassis is of course, part of their CRFT limited edition line and is also using the H700 case. Nuka-Cola is the iconic in-game soft-drink from Bethesda’s Fallout series of games, and this chassis uses the red retro atom-punk poster design from Fallout 4.

The LEDs are also colour matched red on the PSU shroud and internally. Plus, the paint job is deliberately weathered to match the post-apocalyptic Fallout theme. As usual, it has the same features internally as the PUBG edition H700 case. The difference being a unique paint job and color-scheme.

Furthermore, NZXT is also offering a matching N7 Z370 motherboard cover to go along with this case. The N7 Z370 of course, is NZXT’s first motherboard supporting Intel Coffee Lake processors. It has a removable cover which users can swap out to match their build.

How Much is this Nuka-Cola Themed Case?

Since this is a limited edition unit, only 2000 units will be sold. In the UK, interested buyers can expect it for £269.99 inc VAT. Those who want the matching N7 Z370 Nuka-Cola cover for their motherboard, that will cost £44.99 inc VAT extra.

As a bonus, NZXT is also bundling each case with a random Vault-Tec bobblehead figurine.