NZXT Launches CRFT Custom Limited Edition Products

Special Limited Edition Line

Remember the PUBG-themed custom H700 case that NZXT debuted three months ago? Well apparently, that is part of their new CRFT line of limited edition products. These will have a limited production run with only 2000 units each. Once they are all sold, it is gone forever.

The first of the CRFT series is the PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds-themed build, taking cues from the game’s AirDrop crate design. It still has the familiar features of the H700 chassis (the review of which you can read here), but with a different paint job. It also lacks the Smart Device (hence the lack of ‘i’ in the H700i name).

Interesting concept, but the fact that they are announcing the same product again after three months suggests they still have quite a bit left of that 2000 units to sell. The good news is that 10% of the sales go to charity. Specifically, Gamers Outreach. They are a charity organization that provides equipment, technology, and software to help kids cope with treatment inside hospitals.

How Much is the NZXT H700 PUBG Edition Case?

This limited edition PUBG case from the CRFT series is available for $199.99 USD. NZXT will be adding more special custom CRFT case options in the following weeks as well.