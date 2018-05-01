NZXT H700 PUBG Limited Edition Mid-Tower Case Launched

Bluehole Studio Inc and NZXT Team Up

Case and cooling manufacturer NZXT is releasing a new limited edition version of their H700 chassis. This one is PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds-themed, taking cues from the game’s AirDrop crate design. It still has the familiar features of the H700 chassis (the review of which you can read here), but with a different paint job. It also lacks the Smart Device (hence the lack of ‘i’ in the H700i name). Clad in red, blue and black, the PUBG edition chassis is limited to only 2000 units.

What Features Can PUBG Fans Expect From This Case?

The mid-tower chassis measures 230 x 516 x 494mm and has plenty of room inside. It can even fit up to EATX size motherboards. The chassis has room for up to seven 2.5″ drives, and two plus one 3.5″ drives. It also has extensive water cooling support, with a front or 2x 140 or 3x 120 radiator support. By default, three Aer F120 case fans are already pre-installed in front. Meanwhile, another Aer fan is installed at the rear for exhaust. However, it is the larger Aer F140 case version fan.

This Aer F120 case version fan operates at 1200 RPM, while the Aer F140 case version fan operates at 1000 RPM. Unlike the retail version of the Aer F fan series, these use a rifle bearing, rather than a fluid-dynamic bearing.

In terms of component clearance support, GPUs up to 413mm long as well as CPU coolers up to 185mm tall fits inside. The maximum thickness for the front radiator support is 60mm. Meanwhile, the maximum thickness for the top radiator is only 30mm. Pump reservoirs up to 224mm long also fits along the cable bar. Behind the motherboard tray, there is 18-22mm of room for cable management.

How Much is the NZXT H700 PUBG Edition Case?

This limited edition PUBG case is available for $199.99 USD worldwide.