NZXT HUE 2 RGB Ambient Lighting Kit V2 Launched
Ron Perillo / 52 mins ago
Powered by NZXT CAM
NZXT is launching the V2 upgrade to their HUE 2 RGB ambient lighting kit, which is part of their HUE 2 RGB products.
Simply called the HUE 2 RGB ambient lighting kit V2, it improves upon the design of the original which came out 7 months ago. Pricing remains the same, but those who pick up the new kit will appreciate the changes.
What is New in the HUE 2 RGB Lighting Kit V2?
The three most notable updates to the kit includes the following changes:
- Stronger Adhesive: Upgraded the 3M LED strip adhesive backing tape to be thicker and stickier. It is more compatible with the different surfaces and textures of monitors on the market.
- L-Shape Corner Connector: The 150mm corner connectors are now L-shape connectors for easier setup.
- Alcohol Wipes: NZXT adds alcohol cleaning wipes. This allows users to clean the back of the monitor before adhering the LED strips.
How Much is the NZXT HUE 2 RGB V2 Kit?
Users can choose between two configurations: one for 21” to 25”/34”-35” UltraWide monitors and one for 26” to 32” monitors. Both have a £89.99 MSRP and are available for pre-order starting March 19th via Scan Computers in the UK.