NZXT HUE 2 RGB Ambient Lighting Kit V2 Launched

NZXT is launching the V2 upgrade to their HUE 2 RGB ambient lighting kit, which is part of their HUE 2 RGB products.

Simply called the HUE 2 RGB ambient lighting kit V2, it improves upon the design of the original which came out 7 months ago. Pricing remains the same, but those who pick up the new kit will appreciate the changes.

What is New in the HUE 2 RGB Lighting Kit V2?

The three most notable updates to the kit includes the following changes:

Stronger Adhesive: Upgraded the 3M LED strip adhesive backing tape to be thicker and stickier. It is more compatible with the different surfaces and textures of monitors on the market.

Upgraded the 3M LED strip adhesive backing tape to be thicker and stickier. It is more compatible with the different surfaces and textures of monitors on the market. L-Shape Corner Connector : The 150mm corner connectors are now L-shape connectors for easier setup.

: The 150mm corner connectors are now L-shape connectors for easier setup. Alcohol Wipes: NZXT adds alcohol cleaning wipes. This allows users to clean the back of the monitor before adhering the LED strips.

How Much is the NZXT HUE 2 RGB V2 Kit?

Users can choose between two configurations: one for 21” to 25”/34”-35” UltraWide monitors and one for 26” to 32” monitors. Both have a £89.99 MSRP and are available for pre-order starting March 19th via Scan Computers in the UK.