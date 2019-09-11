NZXT N7 Z390 ATX Motherboard Review

The Z390 motherboard range has been with us a little while now. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some exciting boards being released fairly regularly. It’s still the flagship Intel platform for consumers and gamers. The new NZXT N7 Z390 looks pretty familiar too. As they previously released the N7 Z370, which we reviewed here.

NZXT N7 Z390

While the Z370 and Z390 boards are quite similar to look at, there’s obviously a few updates happened since then. With our i9-9900K at its heart, I expect it’ll be on par with every other Z390 board, give or take a little. However, what has NZXT done to stand out from the crowd? Most Z390 boards have broadly the same features, but it’s those added-value aspects from each brand that really get people to open their wallets.

What NZXT Had to Say

“Leveraging more than 14 years of experience as professional PC builders, we’ve designed the latest N7 motherboard around Intel’s Z390 chipset and delivered everything you need to build a powerful, stunning gaming PC. All the essentials are included, along with built-in wireless connectivity, a digital fan controller and integrated RGB lighting channels. The all-metal motherboard cover perfectly matches the color and finish of your case, creating a visually seamless backdrop for your components. You can’t build a quieter, better-looking system as easily as you can with the new N7 Z390 motherboard.” – NZXT

Features