Streamlabs Gets Acquired by Logitech for $89m

Last month it was revealed that popular streaming service Twitch was developing its own software to help people get into streaming. As you may be aware, while such applications give you the platform to broadcast, very few offer the tools to really make it happen on a polished and professional level.

The announcement at the time seemed relatively logical as many of the programs required to render a stream video can be a little intimidating. It may, however, have revealed more than we thought. In a report via TechPowerUp, Steamlabs has officially been acquired by Logitech.

Logitech Acquires Streamlabs

The acquisition has reportedly been concluded for a figured believed to be in the region of $89m. In fairness, it is a move that does make some sense. Logitech is, of course, a well known peripheral designer and what do streamers need? Peripherals! Webcams, keyboards, mouses, speakers, all fall under the Logitech remit. As such we can almost certainly expect some sort of tie-in and maybe the launch of a store on their platform.

Would that be so bad? Well, it depends how far they take it!

What Do We Think?

While this is quite a significant move in the market, in terms of how it may or will affect consumers, we doubt it will have much impact. It just seems like a smart move for Logitech. Streaming is, after all, a huge part of their peripheral business.

If you are, however, a happy Streamlabs user, we largely expect service to resume as normal.

What do you think? Do you stream? If so, which software program do you use? – Let us know in the comments!

EDIT – The original article has been amended to clarify that StreamLabs did not create OBS.