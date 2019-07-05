Pacific Rim Animated Series to Debut on Netflix in 2020

Series Already Approved for at Least Two Seasons

Netflix first announced plans to expand both Pacific Rim and Altered Carbon into animated series back in November. Now they have finally announced that the Pacific Rim series will debut in 2020. In fact, they already have approved it for at least two seasons.

Pacific Rim Concept Art by ILM Senior Art Director Aaron McBride

Pacific Rim is of course, Guillermo Del Toro’s 2003 love letter film to giant robots and monsters. Pitting human piloted Mechs against “Kaijus” inspired by Godzilla and other Japanese movies. The movie has since spawned an underwhelming sequel called Pacific Rim Uprising in 2018, with a 3rd movie’s future doubtful.

Using animation is a smart move for Netflix, as this drastically cuts down on production value. This also allows them to go wild with the stories and do a lot of things that won’t be possible on a live-action version.

Who is Involved in the Series’ Production?

The animated series will also involve Legendary Pictures, the same company which produced the movie. They will partner up with Tokyo’s Polygon Pictures.

According to Legendary Entertainment’s Elie Dekel, this show will still have a massive budget and describes it as having the “biggest budget anime series I’ve had the pleasure of working on.“

The showrunners are Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson, whose previous works include Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok and X-men: Evolution.

The series will revolve around two siblings who pilot an abandoned Jaeger mech to search for their missing parents. There is no information available yet on who will be on the cast at this time.