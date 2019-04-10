Palit & Gainward Nvidia 1650 Images Leak

Nvidia 1650 Graphics Card

If the rumours are to be believed, then Nvidia should be formally announcing their 1650 graphics card within the next few weeks. As is often the case with such releases, however, images will always leak online to at least give us an idea of what to expect.

In specific regards to the Nvidia 1650, these leaks first started with the Zotac design. You can read more about that GPU via the link here!

In a report via Videocardz, however, following hot on Zotac’s heels, images of both the Gainward and Palit designs have also just been leaked!

No Power Required!

The images released do seem to confirm the running theory that the Nvidia 1650 will not require a dedicated power supply. In other words, it will function fully via the power provided by the PCI-E slot.

This isn’t unheard of, but it’s definitely unusual for a modern graphics card release.

Connections!

The side image of the cards reveal a single HDMI port and a DVI input. This, like the lack of power requirement, is also something of a surprise. It does really highlight that this is, essentially, Nvidia’s entry-level graphics card.

With the performance said to be around 40% higher than the prior 1050, however, we do have some hopes for this card. It might not be a top performer, but it might handle 1080p (on medium(ish)) settings fairly well.

With the release expected within the next 2-4 weeks, we’re simply awaiting Nvidia’s announcement!

What do you think? Are you interested in the 1650 graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!