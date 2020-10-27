Palit RTX 3080 GameRock Graphics Card Review
Peter Donnell / 4 seconds ago
There’s no shortage of amazing looking graphics cards out there, but for the most part, a lot of them do look pretty similar. A grey or black slab with a bit of RGB down the side. Palit clearly took note of this and decided to do something a little more extreme. It’s known as “The Dazzling Angel” and is built for those who “pursue maximum ARGB lighting environment.” At its core, it’s still a mighty RTX 3080, a very fast GPU, but on the surface, it’s all about that more RG-Bling than RGB. No, seriously.
Palit RTX 3080 GameRock
Make no mistake though, this card is still a bit of a beast, rather than just a box of jewels. It features an 1860 MHz Boost Clock, with a TurboFan Blade design, as well as a zero RPM fan home. It comes with a dual BIOS design for performance (standard) or an optional silence mode which lowers the clocks a bit.
Beyond that though, you get a boot full of lighting technology with Angel ARGB controllable through the Palit ThunderMaster software, as well as all that crystal bling on the top of the card. Make no mistake, this card is going to be colourful! Check out the video below, bring your sunglasses and an open mind.
Features
- 10GB GDDR6X Memory @ 19 GHz
- 1860 MHz Boost Clock
- 8704 Cuda Cores
- Angel ARGB
- ARGB Lighting
- TurboFan Blade
- Dual BIOS (Performance/Silence)
- 0RPM Fan Mode
What PALIT Had to Say
“Palit New GameRock, also known as “The Dazzling Angel,” is specially designed for enthusiast gamers who desire to have ultimate gaming experience and pursue maximum ARGB lighting environment. GameRock series provide the best gaming features, ultimate thermal solution and premium graphics card quality, make you become a real game rocker without fear.” – Palit