Palit Submits 3090, 3080, 3070 & 3060 Registrations to EEC

Yesterday we saw the news that MSI had issued around 30 EEC registrations for (almost certainly) their new custom range of Nvidia RTX 30XX graphics cards. Well, today it appears to be the turn of Palit who has also registered masses of 30XX designs. What makes this interesting, however, is that their registration includes a graphics card not yet mentioned by MSI.

Palit Makes Nvidia 30XX EEC Registrations

So, digging through the code, we can determine a number of references for the Nvidia 3090, 3080, and 3070. Unlike the MSI registration from yesterday, however, Palit has also decided to throw in a number of SKU references that will almost certainly be from the 3060.

Now, before you get too excited about this graphics card, we should note that all rumors we have heard to date suggest that Nvidia will initially kick off its new GPU range with only the top-tier models. That being said, however, this registration clearly indicates that Palit is already pretty much on track to ensure their custom 3060 GPU will be ready for its launch.

When Will We Know?

Nvidia is expected to formally launch their new 30XX graphics cards on September 1st with, at the very least, the 3080 and 3090 to be confirmed. As for the 3060 (and others) though, the rumor mill is currently pointing to a launch date around October/November with a release due very soon afterwards.

With less than a week to go until the new 30XX range kicks off, however, we don’t have much longer to wait before we find out for certain! – You can, incidentally, check out the EEC registration for yourself via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!