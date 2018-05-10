Patriot Viper V760 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

Viper V770 RGB

Just recently, we reviewed the flagship Patriot Viper V770 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, and we loved it. Not only was it cheaper than its rivals flagship models, but it was just as well if not better equipped than any of them. Today, we’re taking a look at one step down the ladder, the Viper V760. It’s a little more affordable and trims off just a couple of features, but at its core, it promises to be every bit as good as its big brother when it comes to performance.

Features

Equipped with an aluminium chassis, full RGB lighting, mechanical switches, a magnetic wrist rest, and much more, it’s certainly well equipped. For those looking for a high-end keyboard that doesn’t break the bank, it’s certainly appealing, and I’m eager to take a closer look at what it has to offer.

100% Kailh mechanical brown switches

104 key rollover anti-ghosting

Full spectrum RGB LED backlit keys

USB Passthrough

104 programmable macro keys

Removable magnetic palm rest

Aircraft grade aluminium chassis

2-year warranty

What Patriot Had to Say

“The Patriot V760 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is sure to be the envy of all your friends at the next LAN Party. With 103 programmable macro keys and 16.8 million customizable colors to illuminate each key, the V760 will provide a personalized experience and ideal tactical key response. With six dedicated multimedia keys and 104 key rollover and anti-ghosting, no keystroke will go unnoticed while editing your latest YouTube video or dominating friends in the latest PC game.” – Patriot

Product Trailer

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Patriot product page here.

What’s in the Box?

Included in the box, you’ll find some cool stickers, the quick start guide, and a handy keycap puller tool.