Phanteks Announces the Revolt X–World’s 1st Dual System PSU

Power Two Systems with One PSU

To go along with their new dual-system compatible EVOLV X case, Phanteks is also introducing the Revolt X PSU. This power supply has the same ATX form factor as a typical unit, measuring 170 x 150 x 86mm. However, it has connectors to power two independent systems. That means two sets of 24-pin motherboard cables, three 8-pin CPU cables, and four 6+2-pin PCIe cables. It also has four SATA cables providing 16 connectors in total, plus one MOLEX cable with three connectors.

The unit itself is fully modular, so users are not stuck with cables to manage if they are not using it. The cables are also much longer than the 600mm standard at 810mm. This makes it possible to route and organize them properly, even inside a full-tower case.

Users can choose between a 1000W or 1200W capacity. Both of which have an 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency rating. The components inside use 100% Japanese 105C capacitors, cooled by a fluid-dynamic bearing 135mm fan. In keeping with the premium performance, its enclosure features a powder coated steel body with a brushed aluminium grill.

How Much Are These Phanteks Revolt X PSUs?

These Revolt X units will be available starting September for $229.99 (1000W model) and $249.99 USD (1200W model). Both come with a lengthy 12-year warranty.