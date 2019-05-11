Picards Return To Star Trek Will Not Be Action Packed

Last Summer it was revealed that Jean-Luc Picard himself, Patrick Stewart, had agreed to sign up for a brand new series reprising one of the most-known and best-loved characters from science fiction.

The announcement came as something of a surprise. Particularly since it had been many years since he’d last reprised the role and also because he said that he had ‘retired’ the character.

While we still don’t know a lot of specifics about the new series, in a report via Gizmodo, there has at least been something of an insight into what we can expect. The short version is, it’s going to be about the man, not action.

Psychological

Series writer Alex Kurtzman has said in a report that the new Star Trek series is going to take a more relaxed approach. Concentrating on the man in his latter years rather than him on a star ship fighting off the Ferengi.

The mandate was to make it a more psychological show, a character study about this man in his emeritus years. There are so few shows that allow a significantly older protagonist to be the driver…It’ll be very different than Discovery. It’ll be slower, more meditative. It speaks to the rainbow of colors we’re playing with in all these different shows.

What Do We Think?

At this point, it’s hard to say. There are so few details known about the series that even with this announcement, it’s difficult to say exactly what we can expect from it.

Being in your 70’s didn’t stop Sulu from still being the captain of the Excelsior, but at the very least, I don’t think we should be expecting a re-boot of The Next Generation either.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this new series? – Let us know in the comments!

