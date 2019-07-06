Playable Characters Revealed in One Punch Man Game Trailer

Second Trailer Shows More Options

Bandai Namco has released yet another trailer for the upcoming One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows game. This time, they give a gameplay preview featuring some of the playable characters available so far.

While the first trailer was more of a basic reveal, this one actually shows how the game itself will look. Moreover, it shows how the game mechanics will be. So far, it looks close to Bandai Namco’s Jump Force rather than Dragonball FighterZ, which was more 2D. See the gameplay trailer for yourself below:

As the trailer shows, some of the creatures in season 1 of the anime series will be there. Including Vaccine Man, Mosquito Girl, Karnage Kabuto, Deep Sea King and more. It also shows the human characters Genos, Fubuki, and Speed-o-sound Sonic.

The gameplay appears to be a team-based effort, that is mostly one-on-one except with tag-outs and combo abilities. It is not clear yet whether Saitama himself will be a playable character or will be some sort of special move. Maybe if players can build up the meter to the highest level, they can call on him to have his single punch. Lower meter levels could be his “consecutive normal punch” move. Otherwise, it sounds very lopsided if he is playable.

When is This Game Coming Out?

The trailer does not reveal the official launch date yet other than ‘Coming Soon’. Although Bandai Namco does intend to release One Punch Man on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC. Expect it to arrive sometime in Q1 2020.

For now, fans would have to settle watching the TV series on Netflix or other anime outlets.