PlayStation Classic Sees Huge Price Slash As Sales Disappoint

PlayStation Classic

With the release of the NES and SNES classic, last Christmas saw Sony attempt to emulate (ha!) the success of these systems by releasing their very own ‘classic’ system. Based on the PS1, the mini-console came pre-loaded with 20-games and initially seemed like the ideal gift for a retro-gamer.

There has, however, been more than a few indications to suggest that the console (unlike Nintendo’s releases) has done very poorly in terms of sales. Exactly why this has happened is a little unclear. Many, however, would speculate that it was largely due to the price-tag and the somewhat underwhelming catalogue of games. Well, that and perhaps the fact that it was found to be using a free open-source emulator.

It seems, however, that at least one retailer has decided to blink. In an update to their store page, Walmart is currently offering the PS1 Classic for just $39.99 shipped!

It Must Be Doing Badly!

This isn’t the first time we have seen the price dropped for the PS1 Classic. For example, in the UK, the price recently dropped below £70 and this was literally only a month or so after it’s release. For a US retailer, however, to take this to a such a huge level (again, still just months after it’s release) is a clear indication as to just how badly this system is doing!

A Bargain?

While the initial price may have been too high, for $39.99 shipped, this now seems like something of a bargain. That being said though, I still can’t see people rushing out to buy one of these. The original PlayStation console might be a classic, but it’s a classic that has largely aged very poorly.

I mean, despite the price drop, I still wouldn’t buy one. That kinda says it all really doesn’t it?

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!